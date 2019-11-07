Vivo Y5s with triple-cameras, 5,000 mAh battery launched

Vivo has launched the Y5s in China. The midrange smartphone was first launched in Thailand as the Y19. Key features of the Vivo Y5s include a triple-camera setup, a 5,000 mAh battery, etc.

Vivo Y5s is expected to launch soon in India as the Y19. The smartphone could be priced under Rs 20,000 for the Indian market.

The Y5s features a 6.53-inch Full HD+ display with a 1080 x 2340 resolution. The display has a water-drop notch on top for the front-facing camera. The chin on the Vivo Y5s is significantly bigger than the side bezels.

Under the hood, the Vivo Y5s features a MediaTek Helio P65 processor with Mali-G52 GPU for graphics. The SoC is paired with 6GB RAM and has 128GB internal memory. For longer battery life, the Y5s packs a 5,000 mAh cell with support for 18W fast charging.

In terms of optics, the Y5s sports triple-cameras at the back. The camera setup includes a 16MP primary shooter with an f/1.78 aperture, an 8MP ultra-wide f/2.2 sensor, and a 2MP f/2.4 macro lens.

For selfies, there is a 16MP front camera with an f/2.0 aperture. Vivo Y5s has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and face unlock support for secure authentication.

Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, micro-USB, 3.5mm headphone jack, GPS, etc.