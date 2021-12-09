MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Vivo Y55s launched with 6,000 mAh battery, MediaTek Dimensity 700: All you need to know

The Vivo Y55s is priced at CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs 20,200) for the sole 8GB/128GB model.

Moneycontrol News
December 09, 2021 / 02:34 PM IST

The Vivo Y55s was recently unveiled in China. The Vivo Y55s debuts as a budget 5G smartphone. The Y55s 5G also has the biggest battery capacity of any smartphone in Vivo’s line-up.

Vivo Y55s price

The Vivo Y55s is priced at CNY1,699 (roughly Rs 20,200) for the sole 8GB/128GB model. The device is also available in Blue, Black, and Pink colour options. The smartphone is already listed on the company’s website in China, although there is no information about availability outside China.

Vivo Y55s specifications 

The Vivo Y55s is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Vivo’s upcoming budget smartphone also sports a 6.58-inch FHD+ LCD panel, although there’s no high refresh rate here. The screen features a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90.62 percent screen-to-body ratio.

The Y55s packs a 6,000 mAh battery, which is the largest capacity of any Vivo smartphone, and also supports 18W fast-charging support. For optics, the Y55s boasts a dual-camera setup with a 50 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP macro unit.

On the front, the Y55s’ waterdrop notch houses an 8 MP selfie camera. Connectivity options on the device include 4G, 5G, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, a USB Type-C port, a headphone jack, and more. Additionally, the fingerprint reader is located on the side of the phone. The Vivo Y55s runs OriginOS 1.0 based on Android 11.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #smartphones #Vivo
first published: Dec 9, 2021 02:34 pm

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.