Vivo Y53s 5G launched with Snapdragon 480 SoC, 64 MP Dual Cameras, 5,000 mAh Battery

Vivo has officially taken the lid off Y53s 5G in China. The Vivo Y53s is the latest budget 5G handset in the company’s portfolio, packing a Qualcomm chipset, a high-refresh-rate panel, dual cameras, and a big battery.

Vivo Y53s 5G Price

The Vivo Y53s is priced at CNY 1,799 (Roughly Rs 20,500) in China for the base 8GB/128GB model. Additionally, the 8GB/256GB variant costs CNY 1,999 (Roughly Rs 22,800). The handset is available in Iridescent, Sea Salt, and Starry Night colour options.

Vivo Y53s 5G Specifications

The Vivo Y53s 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 480 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The phone runs on Android 11 based on OriginOS 1.0. The Y53s 5G packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. The phone also sports a 6.58-inch IPS LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate.

The waterdrop notch on the top of the screen houses an 8 MP selfie camera. On the back, the Vivo Y53s opts for a 64 MP, f/1.79 primary sensor and a second macro unit. Connectivity options on the device include 4G LTE, 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, a headphone jack, a USB Type-C port, and more. The Vivo Y53s also boasts a side-mounted fingerprint reader.