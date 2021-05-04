MARKET NEWS

Vivo Y52s (T1 Edition) with Snapdragon 480 SoC, 5,000 mAh Battery, 90Hz display launched

The Y52s (T1 Version) features a starting price of CNY 2,099 (Roughly Rs 23,900) for the sole 8GB/256GB variant.

Moneycontrol News
May 04, 2021 / 05:36 PM IST

Vivo recently launched a new budget 5G phone in China in the form of the Vivo Y52s (T1 Edition). To recall, Vivo launched the Y52s in December last year, but while it was powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC, the new Y52s (T1 Edition) uses the Snapdragon 480 chipset.

Vivo Y52s (T1 Edition) Price

The Y52s (T1 Edition) features a starting price of CNY 2,099 (Roughly Rs 23,900) for the sole 8GB/256GB variant. The phone comes in Coral Sea, Monet, and Titanium Grey colour options.

Vivo Y52s (T1 Edition) Specs

The Y52s (T1 Edition) is powered by the Snapdragon 480 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The phone packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support through a USB Type-C port. It runs Android 11-based OriginOS 1.0.

Close

Vivo’s latest budget 5G phone sports a 6.58-inch FHD+ LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. The screen’s waterdrop notch houses an 8 MP, f/1.8 sensor for selfies. On the back, the Y52s (T1 Edition) boasts a dual-camera setup with a 48 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor.

Connectivity options on the device include 4G LTE, 5G, Bluetooth v5.1, Wi-Fi, USB Type-C, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and more. The Vivo Y52s (T1 Edition) boasts a side-mounted fingerprint reader as well as face unlock. As of now, there is no information about the international availability of the Vivo Y52s (T1 Edition).
TAGS: #smartphones #Vivo
first published: May 4, 2021 05:36 pm

