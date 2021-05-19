Vivo Y52 5G launched with a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, 5,000 mAh Battery: Everything you need to know

Vivo recently launched a new budget 5G phone for European markets. The Vivo Y52 5G is an affordable 5G device that features a MediaTek chipset, a triple-camera setup, and a sizeable battery.

Vivo Y52 5G Price

The price and availability of the Vivo Y52 5G are yet to be confirmed for European markets but the phone is offered in a single 4GB/128GB model. However, the Vivo Y72 5G, which recently arrived in Europe alongside the Vivo X60 Pro (Review), is priced at EUR 299 (Roughly Rs 26,700), suggesting the Y52 5G will be even cheaper.

Vivo Y52 5G Specs

The Vivo Y52 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The phone runs Funtouch OS 11.1 based on Android 11. It also packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. The Vivo Y52 5G sports a 6.58-inch FHD+ display with a waterdrop notch.

For optics, the Vivo Y52 5G gets a triple-camera setup on the back with a 48 MP sensor at the helm. The main camera sensor is paired with a 2 MP depth sensor and a 2 MP macro unit. Additionally, the notch in the front houses an 8 MP selfie shooter.

Connectivity options on the phone include 5G, 4G LTE, a USB Type-C port, a microSD card slot, a headphone jack, and more. The handset also features a side-mounted fingerprint reader. The Vivo Y52 5G is available in Dream Glow and Graphite Black colour options.