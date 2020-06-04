App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jun 04, 2020 09:49 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Vivo Y50, Y30 to launch next week in India, price and storage details tipped

Leaked pricing suggests that both smartphones will be priced under Rs 20,000 in India.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Vivo is likely to launch two new Y-series smartphones next week in India, namely the Y50 and the Y30. Both the smartphones have been launched in the international market, and before they go official, prices of Vivo Y50 and Y30 have been tipped.

Vivo Y50 could be launched in India for Rs 17,990, according to a report by 91Mobiles. The smartphone was launched earlier this year in Cambodia and would come to India with 8GB + 128GB storage. 

The report also claims that Vivo Y30 will be priced around Rs 15,000 for the 4GB + 128GB storage option. The smartphone was previously launched in the Malaysian market for MYR 899 (roughly Rs 16,000).

Close

Vivo Y50 specifications

related news

Vivo Y50 features a 6.53-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD panel with a 1080*2340 resolution. The Ultra-O screen has a punch-hole cutout on the top-left corner for the front camera. 

The rear panel sports a quad-camera setup with a 13MP primary sensor, an 8MP 120-degree ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. Vivo has also placed the fingerprint scanner on the rear panel of the Y50.

A Qualcomm Snapdragon Snapdragon 665 powers the Vivo Y50, which is paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal memory. Storage can be further expanded via a microSD card. 

There is a massive 5,000 mAh battery with 18W dual-engine fast charging. 

In terms of connectivity, the smartphone offers 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C port, etc.  

Vivo Y30 specifications

Vivo Y30 features a 6.47-inch HD+ IPS LCD panel with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and a 720 x 1560 resolution.

Under the hood, there is a MediaTek Helio P35 chip, paired with 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. Vivo Y30 packs a 5,000 mAh battery.

On the back, there is a quad-camera setup with a 13MP f/2.2 sensor at the helm. The other three sensors include an 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide lens and two 2MP sensors. For selfies, you will get an 8MP f/2.0 lens.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Facebook-BCG report suggests these measures for businesses to unlock the changing consumer behaviour in the current pandemic. Read More!

First Published on Jun 4, 2020 09:49 am

tags #gadgets #smartphones #Vivo

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus pandemic | India's COVID-19 tally reaches 2.16 lakh with record spike of 9,304 cases

Coronavirus pandemic | India's COVID-19 tally reaches 2.16 lakh with record spike of 9,304 cases

COVID-19 treatment | Gilead says Indian licensees free to price Remdesivir: Report

COVID-19 treatment | Gilead says Indian licensees free to price Remdesivir: Report

UN Chief says nations must uphold human dignity as COVID-19 impacts migrants, refugees

UN Chief says nations must uphold human dignity as COVID-19 impacts migrants, refugees

most popular

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Coronavirus pandemic | These five states are leading India's economic recovery

Coronavirus pandemic | These five states are leading India's economic recovery

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.