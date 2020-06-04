Vivo Y50, Y30 to launch next week in India, price and storage details tipped

Vivo is likely to launch two new Y-series smartphones next week in India, namely the Y50 and the Y30. Both the smartphones have been launched in the international market, and before they go official, prices of Vivo Y50 and Y30 have been tipped.

Vivo Y50 could be launched in India for Rs 17,990, according to a report by 91Mobiles. The smartphone was launched earlier this year in Cambodia and would come to India with 8GB + 128GB storage.

The report also claims that Vivo Y30 will be priced around Rs 15,000 for the 4GB + 128GB storage option. The smartphone was previously launched in the Malaysian market for MYR 899 (roughly Rs 16,000).

Vivo Y50 specifications

Vivo Y50 features a 6.53-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD panel with a 1080*2340 resolution. The Ultra-O screen has a punch-hole cutout on the top-left corner for the front camera.

The rear panel sports a quad-camera setup with a 13MP primary sensor, an 8MP 120-degree ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. Vivo has also placed the fingerprint scanner on the rear panel of the Y50.

A Qualcomm Snapdragon Snapdragon 665 powers the Vivo Y50, which is paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal memory. Storage can be further expanded via a microSD card.

There is a massive 5,000 mAh battery with 18W dual-engine fast charging.

In terms of connectivity, the smartphone offers 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C port, etc.

Vivo Y30 specifications

Vivo Y30 features a 6.47-inch HD+ IPS LCD panel with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and a 720 x 1560 resolution.

Under the hood, there is a MediaTek Helio P35 chip, paired with 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. Vivo Y30 packs a 5,000 mAh battery.

On the back, there is a quad-camera setup with a 13MP f/2.2 sensor at the helm. The other three sensors include an 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide lens and two 2MP sensors. For selfies, you will get an 8MP f/2.0 lens.



