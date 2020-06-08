App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jun 08, 2020 01:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Vivo Y50 launched in India with 5,000 mAh battery, quad cameras: Check price, specs, availability

The Vivo Y50 is priced at Rs 17,990 and arrives with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Vivo has just unveiled a new smartphone for the sub-20K price segment in India. The Vivo Y50 offers a refreshed design, a quad-camera setup, and a massive battery. The phone is available in a single 8GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration. The Vivo Y50 is priced in India at Rs 17,990 and is available on Amazon India, Flipkart, Paytm, TataCLiQ, Vivo India’s E-store, and across other retail partners on June 10.

Commenting on the launch of Y50, Nipun Marya, Director Brand Strategy, Vivo India, said, “The addition of Y50 in Vivo’s youthful Y series portfolio is a testimony of our commitment to offer consumers with a wide spectrum of products with innovative features that meets their specific requirements across different price brackets. The Y50 caters to the increasing expectations of our consumers who are on a constant look-out for a device with a bigger battery, bigger display, and great cameras.”

Vivo Y50 Specifications

The Vivo Y50 is powered by a Snapdragon 665 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM. The Y50 packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. The Vivo Y50 sports a 6.53-inch iView display with an FHD+ resolution and a 90.7% screen-to-body ratio. The screen features a punch-hole notch and a fingerprint sensor on the back.

The Vivo Y50 opts for a quad-camera setup on the back with a 13 MP primary sensor. The main camera is assisted by an 8 MP ultrawide shooter, 2 MP macro camera, and 2 MP depth sensor. The notch on the front houses a 16MP selfie camera. The Y50 comes with Funtouch OS 10 based on Android 10. The phone comes in Iris Blue and Pearl White.

First Published on Jun 8, 2020 01:51 pm

tags #smartphones #Vivo

