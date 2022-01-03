Vivo Y21T launched in India with Snapdragon 680, 5000 mAh battery

Vivo Y21T launched in India is the company’s new budget smartphone under Rs 20,000. The device comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC, which supports 4G LTE. With respect to the price, the Vivo Y21T competes against the likes of the Redmi Note 11T 5G, Realme 8s, Redmi Note 10 Pro and other smartphones under Rs 20,000 in India.

Vivo Y21T price in India

Vivo Y21T price in India is set at Rs 16,490. The device comes in a single 4GB + 128GB storage configuration. The company is making the device available in two colours - Midnight Blue and Pearl White. It can be purchased via offline channels starting January 3.

Vivo Y21T specifications

Vivo Y21T features a 6.58-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD with a 90Hz refresh rate support. The screen has a tiny water-drop notch for the front camera. Under the hood, the phone packs a 5000 mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. The device draws power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC and is paired with 4GB of RAM. The device comes with 1GB of virtual RAM support, which is used from the 128GB internal memory when required.

On the back, there is a triple-camera setup. The rectangular module houses a 50MP primary camera sensor, a 2MP macro shooter and a 2MP bokeh lens. For selfies, there is an 8MP front camera.

The phone offers storage expansion up to 1TB via a microSD card. It runs Android 11-based Funtouch OS 12 out of the box. It has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, a 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port.