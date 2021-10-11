MARKET NEWS

Vivo Y20T with Snapdragon 662 SoC, 5,000 mAh Battery, Extended RAM 2.0 support launched in India

The Vivo Y20T is priced at Rs 15,490 for the sole 6GB/64GB model.

Moneycontrol News
October 11, 2021 / 06:37 PM IST

Vivo recently dropped a new Y series phone in India. The Vivo Y20T is a sub-20K smartphone that features a Snapdragon chipset, a triple-camera setup, a big battery, and more.

Vivo Y20T Price in India

The Vivo Y20T is priced at Rs 15,490 for the sole 6GB/64GB model. It is available for purchase via Vivo’s e-store, Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm, and other retail partners. The Vivo Y20T is offered in Obsidian Black and Purist Blue colour options.

Vivo Y20T Specs

The Vivo Y20T is powered by the Snapdragon 662 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM. The phone can also use up to 1GB of the 64GB storage as RAM thanks to the Extended RAM 2.0 technology. The storage itself can also be expanded via microSD card by up to 1TB. The Y20T features the Multi Turbo 5.0 mode along with Ultra Game Mode, Esports Mode, Game Picture-in-Picture, and 4D Game Vibration.

For optics, the Y20T boasts a triple-rear camera setup with a 13 MP primary sensor, 2 MP macro unit, and a 2 MP depth sensor. On the front, the waterdrop notch houses an 8 MP selfie shooter. The phone also sports a 6.51-inch HD+ Halo FullView Display, which uses an IPS panel.

The Vivo Y20T runs Funtouch OS 11.1 based on Android 11. The handset packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support over Micro-USB port. Connectivity options on the phone include 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, a Micro-USB port, and more. The phone also features a side-mounted fingerprint reader.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #smartphones #Vivo
first published: Oct 11, 2021 06:37 pm

