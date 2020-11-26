Vivo Y1s launched in India with MediaTek P35 SoC, 4,030 mAh battery: Check price, specs, offers

Vivo dropped a new budget phone in India under Y series. The Vivo Y1s is an entry-level smartphone that debuts in India’s sub-10K segment.

Vivo Y1s Price in India

The Vivo Y1s’ price in India is not confirmed just yet, although a Mumbai-based retailer named Mahesh Telecom has confirmed that the phone will be priced at Rs. 7,990. The phone arrives in a single 2GB/32GB variant. It will be available in two colours – Aurora Blue and Olive Black.

Vivo Y1s Offers

The Y1s comes with Jio benefits worth Rs 4,550 that can be availed by Jio users. You also get a 90-day Shemaroo OTT subscription and one-time screen replacement through OneAssist.

Vivo Y1s Specs

The Vivo Y1s is powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 SoC paired with 2GB of RAM. The Y1s arrives with 32GB of storage, which can be expanded via microSD card slot (Up to 256GB). The Vivo Y1s runs on Android 10 with the FunTouch OS 10.5 skin on top.

The Vivo Y1s sports a 6.22-inch HD+ LCD panel with an 88.6 percent screen-to-body ratio. The display’s waterdrop notch houses a 5 MP selfie camera. The phone also opts for a single 13 MP, f/2.2 camera on the back. The phone also has a flash module on the back.

The Vivo Y1s packs a 4,030 mAh battery and charges over micro-USB port. Connectivity options on the phone, includes 2.4G Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, FM radio, 3.5mm headphone jack, and more. The Vivo Y1s supports Face Unlock and also features a system-wide dark mode.