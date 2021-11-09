MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Vivo Y15s with MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, 5,000 mAh battery, Android 11 (Go Edition) launched: All you need to know

The Vivo Y15s is priced at $179 (Roughly Rs 13,230) for the sole 3GB/32GB model.

Moneycontrol News
November 09, 2021 / 01:55 PM IST

Vivo recently dropped a new entry-level device in Singapore. The Vivo Y15s is a budget 4G smartphone that features a MediaTek chipset, dual rear cameras, and a large battery. The handset runs on Android 11 (Go Edition).

Vivo Y15s Price 

The Vivo Y15s is priced at $179 (Roughly Rs 13,230) for the sole 3GB/32GB model. The device arrives in Wave Green and Mystic Blue colour options. As of now, there is no information about global availability of the device.

Vivo Y15s Specifications 

The Vivo Y15s is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 SoC paired with 3GB of RAM. The phone comes with 32GB of storage that is expandable via a microSD card. The handset sports a 6.51-inch IPS LCD screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The display features an HD+ resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate.

Close

For optics, the Vivo Y15s gets a dual-camera setup on the back with a 13 MP primary sensor and a secondary 2 MP sensor. On the front, the waterdrop notch houses an 8 MP selfie camera. The camera features Pano, Face Beauty, Live Photo, Time-Lapse, and other modes.

The handset packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 10W charging support over Micro-USB port. The phone runs Android 11 (Go Edition) with Funtouch OS 11.1 on top. Connectivity options on the Y15s include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, a headphone jack, and more. The Vivo Y15s also gets a side-mounted fingerprint reader.
first published: Nov 9, 2021 01:55 pm

