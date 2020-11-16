Vivo Y12s launched with MediaTek P35 SoC and 5,000 mAh battery: Everything you need to know

Vivo recently added a new smartphone to its budget Y series. The new Vivo Y12s is currently on sale in Hong Kong and Vietnam. While there is no confirmation on its availability in India, the Vivo Y12 is in dire need of an update. So, the new Y12s could make its debut in the country soon in the near future.

Vivo Y12s Specs

The Vivo Y12s is powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, a decent upgrade from the MediaTek P22 chipset on the standard Y12. The chip is paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The Y12s also features a microSD card slot for storage expansion.

The Vivo Y12s packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 10W charging support. The phone runs Vivo’s FunTouch OS 11 which is based on Android 10. The Y12s sports a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD panel with a 20:9 aspect ratio. Additionally, the display’s waterdrop notch houses an 8 MP selfie shooter.

On the back, the Y12s opts for a dual-camera setup, which includes a 13 MP, f/1.8 primary shooter and a 2 MP, f/2.4 secondary camera. Connectivity options on the Vivo Y12s include 4G LTE, dual SIM support, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, and 3.5mm audio jack.

The Vivo Y12s is priced at Hong Kong $1,098 (Roughly Rs 10,550) and is available in a single 3GB/32GB variant. The phone will likely be similarly priced if/when it launches in India. It is worth noting that the Y12s is available in a 4GB/128GB configuration in Vietnam, priced at 42,90,000 Dong, which is around Rs 13,850. The Vivo Y12s is available in Phantom Black and Glacier Blue colour options.