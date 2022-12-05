 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Vivo Y02 launched in India with MediaTek SoC, 5,000 mAh Battery, Android 12 Go Edition

Moneycontrol News
Dec 05, 2022 / 02:44 PM IST

The Vivo Y02 price in India is set at Rs 8,999 for the sole 3GB/32GB model.

Vivo has unveiled a new budget smartphone in India. The Vivo Y02 arrives with a stylish design, MediaTek chipset, a large battery, and Android 12 Go Edition.

Vivo Y02 Price in India 

The Vivo Y02 price in India is set at Rs 8,999 for the sole 3GB/32GB model. Additionally, Vivo’s affordable smartphone is offered in Orchid Blue and Cosmic Grey. The Vivo Y02 is available for purchase through the Vivo India E-Store and across all partner retail stores.

Vivo Y02 Specifications 

According to Vivo, the Y02 is powered by an octa-core MediaTek chipset. The chip is paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage that is expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card. The handset runs Funtouch OS 12 based on Android 12 Go Edition.

The Vivo Y02 sports a 6.51-inch HD+ IPS LCD panel with a waterdrop notch. The notch houses a 5 MP selfie camera with an f/2.2 aperture. On the back, the handset opts for an 8 MP camera sensor with an f/2.0 aperture and a flash module.