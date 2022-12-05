Vivo Y02 launched in India with MediaTek SoC, 5,000 mAh Battery, Android 12 Go Edition

Vivo has unveiled a new budget smartphone in India. The Vivo Y02 arrives with a stylish design, MediaTek chipset, a large battery, and Android 12 Go Edition.

Vivo Y02 Price in India

The Vivo Y02 price in India is set at Rs 8,999 for the sole 3GB/32GB model. Additionally, Vivo’s affordable smartphone is offered in Orchid Blue and Cosmic Grey. The Vivo Y02 is available for purchase through the Vivo India E-Store and across all partner retail stores.

Vivo Y02 Specifications

According to Vivo, the Y02 is powered by an octa-core MediaTek chipset. The chip is paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage that is expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card. The handset runs Funtouch OS 12 based on Android 12 Go Edition.

The Vivo Y02 sports a 6.51-inch HD+ IPS LCD panel with a waterdrop notch. The notch houses a 5 MP selfie camera with an f/2.2 aperture. On the back, the handset opts for an 8 MP camera sensor with an f/2.0 aperture and a flash module.

The handset packs a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 10W charging. Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 4G LTE, and more. Additionally, the Y02 has undergone rigorous quality testing ensuring durability and reliability. The Vivo Y02 boasts a unibody design with a flat frame and measuring 8.49mm thin.