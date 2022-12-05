English
    Vivo Y02 launched in India with MediaTek SoC, 5,000 mAh Battery, Android 12 Go Edition

    The Vivo Y02 price in India is set at Rs 8,999 for the sole 3GB/32GB model.

    Moneycontrol News
    December 05, 2022 / 02:44 PM IST

    Vivo has unveiled a new budget smartphone in India. The Vivo Y02 arrives with a stylish design, MediaTek chipset, a large battery, and Android 12 Go Edition.

    Vivo Y02 Price in India 

    The Vivo Y02 price in India is set at Rs 8,999 for the sole 3GB/32GB model. Additionally, Vivo’s affordable smartphone is offered in Orchid Blue and Cosmic Grey. The Vivo Y02 is available for purchase through the Vivo India E-Store and across all partner retail stores.

    Vivo Y02 Specifications 

    According to Vivo, the Y02 is powered by an octa-core MediaTek chipset. The chip is paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage that is expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card. The handset runs Funtouch OS 12 based on Android 12 Go Edition.

    The Vivo Y02 sports a 6.51-inch HD+ IPS LCD panel with a waterdrop notch. The notch houses a 5 MP selfie camera with an f/2.2 aperture. On the back, the handset opts for an 8 MP camera sensor with an f/2.0 aperture and a flash module.

    The handset packs a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 10W charging. Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 4G LTE, and more. Additionally, the Y02 has undergone rigorous quality testing ensuring durability and reliability. The Vivo Y02 boasts a unibody design with a flat frame and measuring 8.49mm thin.
