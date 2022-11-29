Vivo Y02 budget smartphone launched with 5,000 mAh Battery, Android 12 Go Edition

Vivo recently announced a new budget smartphone in Indonesia. The launch of the Vivo Y02 comes on the back of the Vivo Y02s’ debut back in August. The Vivo Y02 comes with Android Go Edition, a large battery, an octa-core processor, and more.

Vivo Y02 Price

The Vivo Y02 price is set at IDR 1,499,000 (Roughly Rs 7,800) for the sole 3GB/32GB model. The Vivo Y02 is already up for sale through leading retailers in Indonesia, although there is no word about international availability.

Vivo Y02 Specifications

The Vivo Y02 is powered by an unnamed octa-core processor paired with 3GB of RAM. The phone also comes with 32GB of storage that is expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card. The Vivo Y02 runs on Android 12 Go Edition with Vivo’s Funtouch OS 12 skin on top.

The handset sports a 6.51-inch HD+ IPS LCD panel with a waterdrop notch. For optics, there’s an 8 MP rear camera with an f/2.0 aperture and a 5 MP front camera with an f/2.2 aperture. The Vivo Y02 packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 10W charging support.

Connectivity options include Bluetooth, dual-band Wi-Fi, GPS, a headphone jack, and more. The Vivo Y02 weighs 186 grams and measures 8.49 mm thick. The handset comes in Orchid Blue and Cosmic Grey colours.

Moneycontrol News

READ MORE