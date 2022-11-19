 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Vivo X90, X90 Pro, X90 Pro+ full specifications leaked ahead of November 22 launch

Moneycontrol News
Nov 19, 2022 / 06:17 PM IST

The Vivo X90 series will be the first to feature the MediaTek Dimensity 9200 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chips.

The Vivo X90 series launch event is scheduled to take place next week, on November 22. Vivo is expected to launch three new smartphones, Vivo X90, X90 Pro, and X90 Pro+, alongside a new pair of true wireless earbuds at the event.

While Vivo has been teasing several details about the Vivo X90 and the two Pro models, a more recent leak paints a detailed picture of all three devices. The leak comes courtesy of tipster Ishan Agarwal and Pricebaba. So without any further delays, here’s the most detailed look at the Vivo X90 series.

Vivo X90 Expected Specs

The Vivo X90 will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC paired with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. The handset will run OriginOS 3 based on Android 13 out of the box. The Vivo X90 will pack a 4,810 mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging support. The handset will sport a 6.78-inch FHD+ (2800×1260 pixels resolution) AMOLED display.

The panel will sport a 120Hz refresh rate and a 300Hz touch sampling rate. For optics, the Vivo X90 will get a 50 MP Sony IMX866 primary sensor with an f/1.75 aperture, a 50 MP f/1.6 portrait sensor with 2x optical zoom, and a 12 MP ultrawide shooter with an f/2.0 aperture. On the front, the Vivo X90 opts for a 32 MP selfie camera.

Vivo X90 Pro Expected Specs