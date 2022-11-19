Vivo X90, X90 Pro, X90 Pro+ full specifications leaked ahead of November 22 launch

The Vivo X90 series launch event is scheduled to take place next week, on November 22. Vivo is expected to launch three new smartphones, Vivo X90, X90 Pro, and X90 Pro+, alongside a new pair of true wireless earbuds at the event.

While Vivo has been teasing several details about the Vivo X90 and the two Pro models, a more recent leak paints a detailed picture of all three devices. The leak comes courtesy of tipster Ishan Agarwal and Pricebaba. So without any further delays, here’s the most detailed look at the Vivo X90 series.

Vivo X90 Expected Specs

The Vivo X90 will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC paired with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. The handset will run OriginOS 3 based on Android 13 out of the box. The Vivo X90 will pack a 4,810 mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging support. The handset will sport a 6.78-inch FHD+ (2800×1260 pixels resolution) AMOLED display.

The panel will sport a 120Hz refresh rate and a 300Hz touch sampling rate. For optics, the Vivo X90 will get a 50 MP Sony IMX866 primary sensor with an f/1.75 aperture, a 50 MP f/1.6 portrait sensor with 2x optical zoom, and a 12 MP ultrawide shooter with an f/2.0 aperture. On the front, the Vivo X90 opts for a 32 MP selfie camera.

Vivo X90 Pro Expected Specs

The Vivo X90 Pro will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC paired with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. The handset will run OriginOS 3 based on Android 13 out of the box. The Vivo X90 Pro will pack a 4,870 mAh battery with 120W wired and 50W wireless fast charging support. The handset will sport a 6.78-inch FHD+ (2800×1260 pixels resolution) AMOLED display.

The panel will sport a 120Hz refresh rate and a 300Hz touch sampling rate. For optics, the Vivo X90 Pro will get a 50 MP Sony IMX866 primary sensor with an f/1.75 aperture, a 50 MP f/1.6 portrait sensor with 2x optical zoom, and a 12 MP ultrawide shooter with an f/2.0 aperture. On the front, the Vivo X90 opts for a 32 MP selfie camera.

Vivo X90 Pro+ Expected Specs

The Vivo X90 Pro+ will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC paired with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. The handset will run OriginOS 3 based on Android 13 out of the box. The Vivo X90 Pro+ will pack a 4,700 mAh battery with 80W wired and 50W wireless fast charging support. The handset will sport a 6.78-inch FHD+ (2800×1260 pixels resolution) AMOLED display.

The panel will sport a 120Hz refresh rate and a 300Hz touch sampling rate. For optics, the Vivo X90 Pro will get a 50 MP Sony IMX989 primary sensor with an f/1.75 aperture, a 50 MP f/1.6 portrait lens with 2x optical zoom, a 48 MP ultrawide shooter with an f/2.2 aperture, and a 64 MP OV64B40 telephoto camera with f/3.5 aperture. On the front, the Vivo X90 opts for a 32 MP selfie camera.

Vivo should confirm more details about the X90 series in the coming days. It is also worth noting that detailed specifications about the Vivo X90 series are yet to be revealed, so take this information with a pinch of salt. Stay tuned for more information about the Vivo X90 series.