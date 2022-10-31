Vivo X90 series camera details leaked ahead of its launch

The Vivo X90 series is set to make its debut in China sometime in November, following the launch of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. Earlier this month, Vivo teamed up with Zeiss to reveal the development of new camera technology for the Vivo X90 series.

While Vivo touted several improvements coming to the cameras on the Vivo X90 series, although specifications of the sensor were still kept under wraps. Now, an insider has revealed more details about the camera system of the Vivo X90 to GSMArena.

According to the report, the Vivo X90 series will feature a new 1-inch camera sensor. At the moment, only the Sony IMX989 comes to mind. The main camera will be paired with a telephoto unit, which will use a 64 MP OmniVision OV64B sensor with a 1/2” size 0.7µm pixels, plus support for 4-in-1 pixel binning and 3-exposure staggered HDR.

Additionally, the Vivo X90 series is also expected to feature a 50 MP Sony IMX758 telephoto sensor. Like the iPhone 14 series, the Vivo X90 series is also expected to support Dolby Vision for video recording. The report did not reveal any details about the selfie camera and ultrawide shooter.

However, we do know that the camera system on the Vivo X90 series will be accompanied by a Vivo V2 ISP chip. The source noted, “It combines traditional ISP techniques with modern AI algorithms and is very efficient (16.3 TOPS per Watt).” The Vivo X90 series is set to make its debut in December 2022.