English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Live: Stock Market Live: Bandhan Bank Tanks After Q2
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    Vivo X90 series camera details leaked ahead of its launch

    The Vivo X90 series will likely be among the first phones to use the MediaTek Dimensity 9200 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chips.

    Moneycontrol News
    October 31, 2022 / 02:11 PM IST

    The Vivo X90 series is set to make its debut in China sometime in November, following the launch of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. Earlier this month, Vivo teamed up with Zeiss to reveal the development of new camera technology for the Vivo X90 series.

    While Vivo touted several improvements coming to the cameras on the Vivo X90 series, although specifications of the sensor were still kept under wraps. Now, an insider has revealed more details about the camera system of the Vivo X90 to GSMArena.

    According to the report, the Vivo X90 series will feature a new 1-inch camera sensor. At the moment, only the Sony IMX989 comes to mind. The main camera will be paired with a telephoto unit, which will use a 64 MP OmniVision OV64B sensor with a 1/2” size 0.7µm pixels, plus support for 4-in-1 pixel binning and 3-exposure staggered HDR.

    Additionally, the Vivo X90 series is also expected to feature a 50 MP Sony IMX758 telephoto sensor. Like the iPhone 14 series, the Vivo X90 series is also expected to support Dolby Vision for video recording. The report did not reveal any details about the selfie camera and ultrawide shooter.

    However, we do know that the camera system on the Vivo X90 series will be accompanied by a Vivo V2 ISP chip. The source noted, “It combines traditional ISP techniques with modern AI algorithms and is very efficient (16.3 TOPS per Watt).” The Vivo X90 series is set to make its debut in December 2022.
    Invite your friends and family to sign up for MC Tech 3, our daily newsletter that breaks down the biggest tech and startup stories of the day

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Qualcomm Snapdragon #smartphones #Vivo
    first published: Oct 31, 2022 02:11 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.