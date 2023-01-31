Vivo X90 Pro full specifications leaked ahead of February 3 launch date

The Vivo X90 series is hitting global markets soon. More recently, the global variant of the Vivo X90 Pro was recently leaked online. The Vivo X90, Vivo X90 Pro, and Vivo X90 Pro+ first debuted in China in November 2022.

Tipster Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz) recently shared the specifications of the global version of the Vivo X90 Pro. The image shared by the tipster gives us a detailed look at the Vivo X90 Pro’s specifications.

Guglani previously leaked the global launch date for the Vivo X90 series, which will reportedly take place on February 3. The tipster’s poster confirmed the Vivo X90 Pro will opt for a MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC paired with Vivo’s custom V2 imaging chip.

Additionally, the Vivo X90 Pro also features a 4002 square mm vapour chamber (VC) liquid cooling system for optimal performance. The Vivo X90 Pro will pack a 4,870 mAh battery with 120W fast charging support.

The Vivo X90 Pro will feature a 50 MP Sony IMX989 1-inch primary sensor. The main camera will be paired with a 12 MP ultrawide unit and a 50 MP Sony IMX758 portrait camera sensor. The leaked poster also notes that the Vivo X90 Pro will come with five portrait modes developed by Zeiss.

Carlsen Martin