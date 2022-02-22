Vivo X80 series smartphone with MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC tops AnTuTu's performance charts

The Vivo X80 series is set to succeed the X70 series as the company’s latest flagship smartphones. While Vivo is yet to confirm the launch and specifications of the X80 series, new details have emerged about Vivo’s next flagship X series smartphones.

Two impressive benchmarks of a Vivo phone, presumably a member of the upcoming X80 series were spotted on Weibo. The phone in question is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 and is likely the Vivo X80 Pro. Vivo is said to launch three new models in its X80 series including – the Vivo X80, X80 Pro, and X80 Pro+.

AnTuTu also uploaded a post on Weibo about a flagship Vivo phone codenamed PD2186X, which managed to score 1072221 on the benchmarking platform, the “highest score so far among all the models.” The phone in question uses a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC and surpasses scores seen on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset.

The AnTuTu listing also suggests that the phone will be running a 120Hz refresh rate. It will run on Android 12 and comes with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. According to a report by GSMArena, the Vivo X80 Pro’s MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset also managed a 1248 single-core score and a 4191 multi-core score, which was shown to be higher than the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset.

Additionally, the MediaTek Dimensity 9000’s 1072221 score puts it above the Exynos 2200 SoC and well ahead of last year’s Dimensity 1200 chip. It is worth noting that Vivo will likely unveil the X80 Pro+ with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset alongside the X80 and X80 Pro.