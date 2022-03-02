Vivo X80 series launch in India set to take place in April: Report

The Vivo X80 series is reportedly arriving in India soon. Vivo launched the flagship X70 series in India back in September 2021 and is now gearing up to launch its successor.

Vivo’s iQOO sub-brand, which operates independently in India, launched the iQOO 9 series in the country last month. And now, we could see the Vivo X80 series arrive sometime next month. According to an exclusive MySmartPrice report, the Vivo X80 line-up is set to launch in India in April 2022.

According to the report, MySmartPrice learnt from industry sources that the Vivo X80 series is debuting in India next month, although an exact launch date has not been revealed. It is worth noting that a launch timeline for the Vivo X80 series has not been mentioned in China just yet, but it should arrive in China first.

As of now, there is no confirmation, but the Vivo X80 series is expected to include three new devices, including the Vivo X80, Vivo X80 Pro, and Vivo X80 Pro+. The Vivo X80 series is expected to use flagship chipsets from Qualcomm and MediaTek.

The Vivo X80 Pro+ will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, but the X80 Pro and vanilla X80 could use MediaTek chips, possibly the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 and Dimensity 8000 chips. The Vivo X80 series will also incorporate gimbal stabilization in the cameras, similar to what we’ve seen in past iterations of the series.