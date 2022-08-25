English
    Vivo X80 Pro+ launching next month with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, Upgraded Cameras: Report

    The Vivo X80 Pro+ could feature two upgraded camera sensors, a 50MP Samsung ISOCELL JN1 senor and a 50MP ISOCELL JN2 sensor.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 25, 2022 / 03:28 PM IST

    Vivo is gearing up to launch a new flagship smartphone next month. The Vivo X80 Pro+ is expected to make its debut sometime in September. The Vivo X80 Pro+ will join the Vivo X80 and Vivo X80 Pro next month.

    According to a report by GSMArena, the Vivo X80 Pro+ will be the latest smartphone in the company’s ‘X’ line-up and will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. The latest report by Counterpoint Research suggests that Vivo X80 and X80 Pro helped the brand reach second place in terms of market share (13%) in the premium smartphone segment in China for Q2 2022.

    The Vivo X80 Pro (Review) is already one of the best Android flagships on the camera front and the X80 Pro+ is expected to up the ante with the new and improved camera hardware. While the report notes that the Vivo X80 Pro+ will get the same main and ultrawide cameras as the Vivo X80 Pro, the ‘Plus’ variant will get some updates.

    According to previous rumours, the Vivo X80 Pro+ will feature two upgraded camera sensors, a 50MP Samsung ISOCELL JN1 senor and a 50MP ISOCELL JN2 sensor. These are upgrades from the 8 MP periscope shooter and 12 MP telephoto unit on the Vivo X80 Pro. The Vivo X80 Pro+ is also expected to feature a 2K AMOLED display.

    Also Read: Vivo X80 Pro Review: Who needs Ultra when Pro gets you this far
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Qualcomm Snapdragon #smartphones #Vivo
    first published: Aug 25, 2022 03:28 pm
