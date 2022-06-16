Vivo X80 Pro+ launch timeline tipped: Check expected specifications

The Vivo X80 Pro recently hit European markets, following its launch in India and China. However, unlike with the X70 series, Vivo didn’t announce a Pro Plus model with the X80 series. Now, new details suggest that the Vivo X80 Pro+ could be on its way soon.

According to a report by MySmartPrice in collaboration with tipster Yogesh Brar, the Vivo X80 Pro+ 5G will get its global debut in October 2022. The report also notes that the launch timeline is tentative and could change depending on the ongoing global supply chain situation.

The new report comes less than a day after a Vivo X series smartphone was spotted on TENAA and 3C with model number Vivo V2219A. While details about the Vivo X80 Pro+ are scarce, the report does some details about the handset’s expected specifications.

Vivo X80 Pro+ Specs

The Vivo X80 Pro+ is expected to use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, which is said to bring improvements in sustained performance and power efficiency. Additionally, the phone could also sport a 6.8-inch 2K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is also said to come with 120W wired charging support.

The Vivo X80 Pro+ will opt for a quad-camera setup a 50 MP primary sensor, a 48 MP Sony IMX598 ultrawide unit, a 50 MP Samsung JN1 sensor, and a 50 MP Samsung JN2 sensor. The setup will likely constitute a primary, ultrawide, telephoto, and periscope shooter. The Vivo X80 Pro Plus is also expected to feature a 50 MP selfie camera.