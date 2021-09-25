MARKET NEWS

Vivo X70 Series launches in India on September 30, vanilla X70 may be skipped

The online event is scheduled for 12 pm.

Moneycontrol News
September 25, 2021 / 01:33 PM IST

Vivo is gearing up to bring its flagship X70 series to India after launching it in China early September. The smartphone maker launched three new handsets —X70, X70 Pro, and X70 Pro+.

Vivo recently announced it would host an online event for the X70 series on September 30 at 12 pm (IST). Although Vivo revealed all three smartphones in the X60 series in India, we don't expect the vanilla X70 to arrive in the country. This is more evident from the teaser image, which only shows the Vivo X70 Pro and X70 Pro+.

Vivo X70 Pro Specs

The Vivo X70 Pro is powered by the Exynos 1080 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM. The phone also comes with up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The device sports a 6.56-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The handset also gets a 32 MP selfie camera with an f/2.45 aperture. It packs a 4,450 mAh battery with 44W fast-charging support.

The Vivo X70 Pro boasts of a 50 MP primary IMX766V sensor, a 12 MP ultrawide lens, a 12 MP telephoto camera with 2x zoom and an 8 MP periscope lens with 5x optical zoom. The X70 Pro comes with a custom V1 ISP found on the X70 Pro+.

Vivo X70 Pro+ Specs

The Vivo X70 Pro+ is powered by the Snapdragon 888+ mobile platform paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The phone also comes with 256GB and 512GB UFS 3.1 storage options. It packs a 4,500 mAh battery with 55W fast-charging support and 50W wireless charging support.   The Vivo X70 Pro+ sports a 6.78-inch QHD+ (3200 x 1440 pixels) AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and noticeable curvature on the edges.

The screen has a 120Hz refresh rate and a 300Hz touch sampling rate. The rear camera setup uses a main 50 MP Samsung GN1 sensor with OIS and an f/1.57 aperture, a 48 MP Sony IMX598 ultrawide shooter with Gimbal Stabilisation, an 8 MP periscope lens with 5x optical zoom and OIS, and lastly, a 12 MP portrait camera with OIS. On the front, you get the same 32 MP selfie camera with an f/2.45 aperture.
