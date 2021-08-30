Vivo X70 series launch on September 9, X70 Pro+ design teased

The Vivo X70 series launch date has been confirmed. The Vivo X70 Pro Plus, X70 Pro, and X70 will launch on September 9 in China. Vivo has also teased the design of the Pro Plus model, which is similar to the leaked render images.

The images teased by Vivo show that the Vivo X70 Pro Plus has a large camera module on the back. It has a quad-camera setup with an LED flash and laser autofocus.Next to the camera module is a black block with the Vivo and Zeiss branding.

The Pro Plus model will launch in Black and Orange colour options. As per leaked information, the X70 Pro Plus will have a curved 6.7-inch AMOLED display. It will have a Full HD+ resolution and sport a hole punch cutout for the front camera. The phone will draw power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. It will run Android 11-based FunTouch OS 11 out of the box in India. There is no word on the camera sensor details at the moment. The phone will measure 164.8 x 75.5 x 9mm.