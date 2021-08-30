MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
  • The Challengers
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Live NowOption Omega 2.0 - India’s Largest Retail Option Traders Online Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Upstox
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Vivo X70 series launch on September 9, X70 Pro+ design teased

Vivo X70 series India launch is rumoured to happen during the second leg of the IPL 2021.

Moneycontrol News
August 30, 2021 / 11:59 AM IST

The Vivo X70 series launch date has been confirmed. The Vivo X70 Pro Plus, X70 Pro, and X70 will launch on September 9 in China. Vivo has also teased the design of the Pro Plus model, which is similar to the leaked render images. 

The images teased by Vivo show that the Vivo X70 Pro Plus has a large camera module on the back. It has a quad-camera setup with an LED flash and laser autofocus.  Next to the camera module is a black block with the Vivo and Zeiss branding.

The Pro Plus model will launch in Black and Orange colour options. As per leaked information, the X70 Pro Plus will have a curved 6.7-inch AMOLED display. It will have a Full HD+ resolution and sport a hole punch cutout for the front camera. The phone will draw power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. It will run Android 11-based FunTouch OS 11 out of the box in India. There is no word on the camera sensor details at the moment. The phone will measure 164.8 x 75.5 x 9mm.  

Design renders of the X70 Pro have also leaked. It will have a 6.5-inch curved display and a quad-camera setup on the back. The phone will draw power from a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC. Lastly, the vanilla X70 will have a 6.5-inch Full HD+ flat display. The device has a triple-camera setup on the back. It will come with a Dimensity 1200 SoC under the hood and run Android 11 out of the box. Vivo is expected to launch its flagship smartphones in India during the second leg of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #smartphones #Vivo
first published: Aug 30, 2021 11:59 am

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | How to access global investments?

The Private Market Show | How to access global investments?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.