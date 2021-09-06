Vivo X70 series global debut postponed to September 13, full specs leak ahead of China launch

Vivo X70 series global launch has been officially rescheduled to September 13 from September 10. This will mean the global launch of Vivo’s upcoming X70 flagship devices will happen right ahead of the rumoured launch of Apple iPhone 13.

As of now, Vivo has not provided the reason behind the delay. However, the company has confirmed that the X70 Pro will be available in Cosmic Black and Aurora Dawn colour options.

Vivo has also confirmed that it will bring Zeiss optics with Gimbal-like stabilisation to the X70 line up. The dedicated site also gives us a look at the back panel of what appears to be the Vivo X70 Pro. While other details about the device are yet to be unveiled, the specifications of the three phones were recently leaked by a Chinese news website.

Vivo X70 Series Expected Specifications

The report suggests that the Vivo X70 and X70 Pro will use an Exynos 1080 SoC, while the latter could also feature a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 model depending on the region. The X70 Pro+, on the other hand, will be powered by the Snapdragon 888+ SoC.

The Vivo X70 and X70 Pro will also feature a 6.56-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, while the Vivo X70 Pro+ will sport a 6.78-inch QHD+ E5 AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and 10-bit colours. The Chinese smartphone maker has already confirmed that at least one phone in the X70 series would feature an E5 AMOLED panel.

All three devices will opt for the same 32 MP selfie camera, although the rear camera setups will differ. The Vivo X70 will get a 40 MP primary camera paired with a 12 MP ultrawide, and 12 MP portrait camera, while the X70 will use a 50 MP main shooter, a 12 MP ultrawide, 12 MP portrait, and an 8 MP telephoto camera.

The Vivo X70 Pro+, on the other hand, will use a 50 MP main camera paired with a 48 MP ultrawide shooter, 12 MP portrait camera, and 8 MP telephoto unit. The Vivo X70 and X70 Pro will pack 4,400 and 4,450 mAh batteries, respectively, while the X70 Pro+ will pack a 4,500 mAh battery. All three phones will get fast-charging support, but the Vivo X70 and X70 Pro’s charging will be capped at 44W, while the X70 Pro+ will support 55W charging.

We will get more details about pricing and availability during Thursday’s launch in China. However, we will have to wait until September 13 for details about global pricing and availability. As of now, it seems like Vivo is looking to steal Apple's thunder with its delayed launch date.