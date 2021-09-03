Vivo X70 series E5 AMOLED display teased, TENNA certification confirms several specifications

Vivo is gearing up to launch its X70 series next week. The Vivo X70, X70 Pro, and X70 Pro+ are set to arrive in China on September 9. While Vivo has not confirmed any major details about the X70 series, the devices were recently leaked on the Chinese certification website TENAA.

Before we get into the TENAA leak, it is worth noting that Vivo did confirm that at least one model in the X70 lineup will feature a 2K E5 AMOLED display. We expect the Vivo X70 Pro+ to get the new E5 AMOLED panel. The TENAA listing revealed that the three new Vivo phones were modeled – V2132A, V2133A, and V2145A.

Of the three models, the V2132A and V2133A have similar specifications and are expected to be the standard Vivo X70 and X70 Pro, while the V2145A is expected to be the X70 Pro+.

The Vivo X70 Pro+ is listed with a 3.0 GHz octa-core processor, which will likely be the Snapdragon 888+ SoC. The device runs Android 11 with OriginOS on top. It also comes with 8GB and 12GB of RAM as well as 256GB and 512GB of storage. The X70 Pro+ is also listed with a 6.78-inch QHD+ AMOLED panel with a 3,200 x 1,440-pixel resolution and a fingerprint reader underneath. The device packs a 4,430 mAh battery with fast charging support.

The listing with the model number V2145A also has five cameras in total. The rear cameras consist of a 50 MP, 48 MP, 12 MP, and an 8 MP sensor, which will likely include a main, ultrawide, telephoto, and Periscope camera. On the front, the hole-punch cut-out will house a 32 MP selfie camera. The V2145A is 8.89mm thick and weighs 209 grams. \

As mentioned before, the phones' model numbers V2132A and V2133A share pretty much the same spec sheet. The one difference here is that the V2132A opts for a 2.8GHz octa-core processor, while the V2133A uses a 3.0 GHz octa-core processor. The two devices also feature 8GB and 12GB of RAM as well as 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB of storage. The Vivo V2132A also comes with 6GB of RAM, which leads us to believe that it is the vanilla X70.

The two devices will also sport a 6.56-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with an in-display fingerprint reader. It will opt for a 4,320 mAh battery with fast-charging support. The two devices will also feature a triple-camera on top, which will consist of a 40 MP main camera, and two 12 MP sensors. They will also have a 32 MP selfie camera on the front.