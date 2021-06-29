Vivo X60t Pro+ launched with Snapdragon 888 SoC, 50 MP Quad Cameras, 120Hz AMOLED Display

Vivo has made another addition to its flagship X60 series. The Vivo X60t Pro+ joins the ranks of the Vivo X60, Vivo X60 Pro, and Vivo X60 Pro+. The Vivo X60t Pro+ takes after the original X60 Pro+, offering flagship specifications.

Vivo X60t Pro+ Price

The Vivo X60t Pro+ is priced at CNY 4,999 (Roughly Rs 57,450) for the base 8GB/128GB model, while the top-end 12GB/256GB variant will set you back CNY 5,999 (Roughly Rs 68,900). The phone is available in Classic Orange and Dark Blue colour options. As of now, there is no information about pricing and availability outside China.

Vivo X60t Pro+ Specifications

The Vivo X60t Pro+ is powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The phone packs a 4,200 mAh battery with 55W Flash Charge support. The X60t Pro+ sports a 6.56-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate.

For optics, the handset gets a quad-camera setup similar to that of the X60t Pro+ with a few differences. The main camera used is a 50 MP GN1 sensor with an f/1.57 aperture. The other three camera sensors include a 48 MP ultrawide Sony IMX598 sensor with Gimbal stabilization, a 12 MP sensor with an f/1.98 lens, and a 25 mm periscope module and its 8 MP sensor.

The hole-punch camera cutout on the screen houses a 32 MP selfie camera. Connectivity options on the device include 4G, 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, a USB Type-C port, and more. The Vivo X60t Pro+ runs on Origin OS 1.0, based on Android 11.