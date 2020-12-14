Vivo X60 series with 5nm Exynos 1080 SoC and Zeiss Optics launching on December 29

After several rumours and leaks, Vivo has set an official launch date for the upcoming X60 series. The Vivo X60 lineup will be revealed in China on December 29.

While the Vivo X60 Pro will be the first handset to arrive with the Exynos 1080 SoC, the company has also announced another partnership. The Chinese smartphone maker has confirmed a partnership with German optical company Zeiss.

The December 29 launch date suggests that the Vivo X60 series will be among the last phones to arrive in 2020. Apart from being the first to arrive with Samsung’s 5nm Exynos 1080 chipset, the X60 will also bring OriginOS out of the box, the company’s revamped operating system.

Earlier this year, Vivo unveiled three smartphones under its X50 series, including the Vivo X50, X50 Pro, and X50 Pro+. While all three models featured 5G chipset, only the ‘Plus’ variant packed a flagship Snapdragon 865 chipset.

The launch date was confirmed on the company’s official Weibo handle. The image confirms that two phones in the lineup, presumably the Vivo X60 Pro and X60 Pro+, will feature a quad-camera setup with a periscope lens. One phone, possibly the vanilla X60, will use a triple-camera setup.