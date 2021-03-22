Vivo X60 series price in India leaked ahead of launch

Vivo is set to launch its X60 series in India on March 25. The new lineup will include the Vivo X60, Vivo X60 Pro, and Vivo X60 Pro+. While the three X60 devices are yet to hit Indian shores, the phones have already been unveiled in China, giving us a clear picture of their spec sheet.

However, the one detail about the Vivo X60 series that remain under the cover is its price. But a new leak by Mumbai-based retailer Mahesh Telecom might have just filled in the last gap about the Vivo X60 series.

The tweet suggests that all three Vivo X60 models will arrive in India. The vanilla Vivo X60 is expected to be priced at Rs 39,990 for the base 8GB/128GB model while doubling the storage will cost Rs 43,990. The Vivo X60 Pro’s price is expected to be the same as the launch price of X50 Pro, i.e., 49,990.