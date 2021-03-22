English
Vivo X60 series price in India leaked ahead of launch

The new lineup will include the Vivo X60, Vivo X60 Pro, and Vivo X60 Pro+.

March 22, 2021 / 08:20 PM IST

Vivo is set to launch its X60 series in India on March 25. The new lineup will include the Vivo X60, Vivo X60 Pro, and Vivo X60 Pro+. While the three X60 devices are yet to hit Indian shores, the phones have already been unveiled in China, giving us a clear picture of their spec sheet.

However, the one detail about the Vivo X60 series that remain under the cover is its price. But a new leak by Mumbai-based retailer Mahesh Telecom might have just filled in the last gap about the Vivo X60 series.

The tweet suggests that all three Vivo X60 models will arrive in India. The vanilla Vivo X60 is expected to be priced at Rs 39,990 for the base 8GB/128GB model while doubling the storage will cost Rs 43,990. The Vivo X60 Pro’s price is expected to be the same as the launch price of X50 Pro, i.e., 49,990.

Lastly, the retailer has also suggested that even the “Plus” model, which didn’t arrive in India at the time of the X50 series launch, will be made available in India for Rs 69,990. The Vivo X60 Pro+’s beefier spec sheet is the result of its heftier price tag. For more details about the Vivo X60 series head on over to the link.
TAGS: #smartphones #Vivo
first published: Mar 22, 2021 08:20 pm

