Vivo X60 series launch in India tipped for March

Vivo X60 launch in India has been tipped. The company unveiled the Vivo X60 and X60 Pro late last year, followed by the Vivo X60 Pro+ launch in January. A new report now claims that Vivo X60 Pro+ India launch is tipped for March.

The top-end model under the Vivo X60 series will launch in India by March-end or early April, according to 91Mobiles. Vivo has not made any official announcement on the same. The report speculates that Vivo could launch the other two models - Vivo X60 and Vivo X60 Pro - alongside the Pro+ model.

The Vivo X60 series will come as a successor to the X50 series launched in 2020. The company had launched the Vivo X50 Pro and X50 while skipping the X50 Pro+ launch in India.

Vivo X60 Pro+ price

Vivo X60 Pro+ price starts at CNY 4,998 (roughly Rs 56,360) in China for the base 8GB/128GB model. It also arrives in a 12GB/256GB variant that is priced at CNY 5,998 (roughly Rs 67,650).

Vivo X60 Pro+ specifications

Vivo X60 Pro+ features a 6.56-inch FHD+ OLED panel with a peak brightness of 1,300 nits and support HDR10+ content. The screen also features a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. There’s a hole-punch camera cutout on the screen that houses a 32 MP selfie shooter.

At the back, the device sports a quad-camera setup. It has a large 50 MP 1/1.3” ISOCELL GN1 sensor and an f/1.57 aperture at the helm. The primary camera has optical image stabilisation as opposed to gimbal stabilisation on the X60 Pro.

The Vivo X60 Pro+ uses a 48 MP Sony IMX598 sensor for the ultrawide shooter with the gimbal stabilisation system. The other two cameras include an 8 MP periscope camera with 5x optical zoom and 60x digital zoom. In contrast, the second telephoto camera features a 32 MP sensor for mid-range zoom and portrait shots.

Under the hood, the device has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. The chipset is paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The phone runs on Android 11 with Vivo’s new OriginOS 1.0 skin on top. The X60 Pro+ packs a 4,200 mAh battery with 55W fast-charging support through the USB-C port.