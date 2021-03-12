Vivo X60 Series India launch confirmed for March 25

After several rumours and leaks, Vivo has officially confirmed the launch of the Vivo X60 series in India. The Vivo X60 series’ launch in India has been scheduled for March 25. Vivo has already launched three phones under the X60 moniker in China, including the Vivo X60, X60 Pro, and X60 Pro+.

However, last year, Vivo only unveiled the X50 and X50 Pro in India, so it is unclear if we will see all three new X60 devices make it to India. Vivo has already sent out media invites, while teaser pages have gone live on Flipkart and Amazon, suggesting that the X60 series will go on sale on both e-commerce platforms.

The Vivo X60 series was unveiled in China back in December 2020, with the X60 Pro+ arriving later in January 2021. The Vivo X60’s price in China started from CNY 3,499 (Roughly Rs 39,300), while the X60 Pro and X60 Pro+ featured a starting price of CNY 4,499 (Roughly Rs 50,600) and CNY 4,999 (Roughly Rs 56,500), respectively.

Considering the Vivo X50 and X50 Pro launched in India for around the same price as the X60 series in China, we expect pricing to be more or less the same. It is worth noting that the vanilla Vivo X50 arrived in India’s sub-35K segment. But it is still speculation and we’ll have to wait to find out.

