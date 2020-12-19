Vivo X60 Pro, X60 specifications teased on official online store ahead of December 29 launch

Vivo X60 series launch is scheduled for December 29. Under the upcoming Vivo flagship series, the company will be launching the X60 and X60 Pro. Ahead of the official launch, the company has revealed some of the key details of the two smartphones via its online store.

Vivo X60 series has been listed on the Vivo e-store in China. The listing reveals the design and the key specifications of the two devices. Starting with the vanilla X60, the smartphone will come in two storage configurations. Vivo will offer X60 in 8GB / 128GB and 8GB / 256GB storage options.

The smartphone will come with a flat display and sport a hole-punch cutout at the top-centre. Rumours suggest that the smartphone will have a 6.56-inch Full HD+ E3 display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

At the back, the device comes with a triple-camera setup with Zeiss imaging tech. The company recently announced its global partnership with Zeiss for mobile imaging. As per leaked information, the vanilla X60 will come with a 48MP triple camera setup. Apart from the main 48MP f/1.6 camera, the device will come with a 13MP ultrawide lens and a 13MP portrait shooter.

The Vivo X60 Pro, on the other hand, will come with a curved display sporting a hole-punch cutout. Like the standard X60, it is rumoured that the Pro model will also come with a 6.56-inch Full HD+ E3 display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will be offered in a 12GB/ 256GB storage configuration.

The smartphone will come with a 48MP quad-camera setup featuring the gimbal-like stabilisation found on the Vivo X50 Pro (Review). The device is said to feature a 48MP f/1.6 main camera, a 13MP ultrawide, an 8MP periscope lens with up to 5x optical zoom and a 60x digital zoom. Lastly, there will be a 13MP portrait lens.