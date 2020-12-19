MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Join our upcoming webinar 'Pitch Right' on December 19 to know which startup takes home Rs 50 lakh investment from IPV angels
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Vivo X60 Pro, X60 specifications teased on official online store ahead of December 29 launch

Vivo X60 and X60 Pro are confirmed to come with a 5nm Samsung Exynos 1080 processor.

Moneycontrol News
December 19, 2020 / 08:51 AM IST

Vivo X60 series launch is scheduled for December 29. Under the upcoming Vivo flagship series, the company will be launching the X60 and X60 Pro. Ahead of the official launch, the company has revealed some of the key details of the two smartphones via its online store.

Vivo X60 series has been listed on the Vivo e-store in China. The listing reveals the design and the key specifications of the two devices. Starting with the vanilla X60, the smartphone will come in two storage configurations. Vivo will offer X60 in 8GB / 128GB and 8GB / 256GB storage options.

The smartphone will come with a flat display and sport a hole-punch cutout at the top-centre. Rumours suggest that the smartphone will have a 6.56-inch Full HD+ E3 display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

At the back, the device comes with a triple-camera setup with Zeiss imaging tech. The company recently announced its global partnership with Zeiss for mobile imaging. As per leaked information, the vanilla X60 will come with a 48MP triple camera setup. Apart from the main 48MP f/1.6 camera, the device will come with a 13MP ultrawide lens and a 13MP portrait shooter.

The Vivo X60 Pro, on the other hand, will come with a curved display sporting a hole-punch cutout. Like the standard X60, it is rumoured that the Pro model will also come with a 6.56-inch Full HD+ E3 display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will be offered in a 12GB/ 256GB storage configuration.

Close

Related stories

The smartphone will come with a 48MP quad-camera setup featuring the gimbal-like stabilisation found on the Vivo X50 Pro (Review). The device is said to feature a 48MP f/1.6 main camera, a 13MP ultrawide, an 8MP periscope lens with up to 5x optical zoom and a 60x digital zoom. Lastly, there will be a 13MP portrait lens.

Both devices will come with a Samsung Exynos 1080 chipset. Rumours suggest that the Vivo X60 Series will be the slimmest 5G smartphone, beating the likes of the iPhone 12 mini (Review), and Vivo’s own Vivo V20 (Review), and Vivo V20 Pro.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #smartphones #Vivo
first published: Dec 19, 2020 08:51 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Vaccination will be voluntary, says Health Ministry; Moderna vaccine to get emergency use approval in US soon

Coronavirus Essential | Vaccination will be voluntary, says Health Ministry; Moderna vaccine to get emergency use approval in US soon

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.