Vivo X60 Pro specifications leaked on TENAA ahead of official launch

Vivo is gearing up for the launch of its flagship smartphone, the X60 series. The company is expected to launch the Vivo X60, X60 Pro on December 29. Ahead of the launch, Vivo X60 Pro specifications have been listed on TENAA.

Vivo X60 Pro specifications

Vivo X60 Pro specs leaked on TENAA reveal that the smartphone will measure 158.57 x 73.24 x7.59 mm and weigh 178 grams. The device will sport a 6.56-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 1080 x 2376 resolution. The Vivo X60 Pro will come with a curved display sporting a hole-punch cutout. It is rumoured to feature a 120Hz display, which is an upgrade over the 90Hz panel on the Vivo X50 Pro (Review).

The flagship smartphone is tipped to pack a 4,130 mAh battery. The performance unit is confirmed to include Samsung’s 5nm Exynos 1080 chipset, paired with 12GB RAM and 256GB internal memory.

The smartphone will come with a 48MP quad-camera setup featuring the gimbal-like stabilisation found on the X50 Pro. The device is said to feature a 48MP f/1.6 main camera, a 13MP ultrawide, an 8MP periscope lens with up to 5x optical zoom, and a 60x digital zoom. Lastly, there will be a 13MP portrait lens. Vivo recently announced its global partnership with Zeiss for its mobile imaging. The X60 series will be the first smartphone to feature the Zeiss mobile imaging tech.

The Vivo X60 series has been listed on the Vivo e-store in China. The listing reveals the design and the key specifications of the two devices.

The vanilla X60 will come in two storage configurations. Vivo will offer X60 in 8GB / 128GB and 8GB / 256GB storage options. The Pro model will come in a single 12GB + 256GB storage configuration.