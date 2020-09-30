Vivo X50e launched with Snapdragon 756G SoC, 48 MP quad-camera setup, AMOLED display

Vivo just announced another smartphone as an addition to the X50 series. The new mid-range Vivo X50e dropped in Taiwanese markets. The Vivo X50e features 5G connectivity, a quad-camera setup, fast charging, and a vibrant AMOLED display.

Vivo X50e Price

The Vivo X50e is priced at NT$13,990 (Roughly Rs 35,370) and will go on sale in Taiwan on October 1. The phone will be available in two colour options, including Night (Black) and Water Mirror (White).

Vivo X50e Specifications

The Vivo X50e is powered by the Snapdragon 765G SoC paired with 8GB of RAM. The phone features 128GB storage, which is expandable via microSD card. The X50e packs a 4,350 mAh battery with 33W Flash Charge support.

The Vivo X50e sports a 6.44-inch AMOLED panel with an in-display fingerprint scanner. The panel covers 103-percent of the NTSC colour space. The Vivo X50e opts for a waterdrop notch that houses a 32 MP selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

On the back, the Vivo X50e features a diamond-shaped camera module with a quad-camera setup. The setup consists of a 48 MP primary camera with f/1.79 aperture, a 13 MP telephoto camera, an 8 MP ultrawide shooter, and a 2 MP macro camera. The Vivo X50e features a 3.5mm headphone jack and NFC support.