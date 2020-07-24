Vivo X50, X50 Pro with Gimbal stabilisation camera now available for sale in India: Check price, specs, launch offers

Vivo’s latest premium smartphones, the X50 and X50 Pro go on sale for the first time starting today in India. The camera-centric smartphones were launched earlier this month in India as part of the X50 Series. Vivo X50, X50 Pro will be available for purchase via various online and offline channels.

Vivo X50 Pro, X50 price in India

Vivo has launched the standard X50 in two storage options with 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB storage configurations. Both the models are priced at Rs 34,990 and Rs 37,990, respectively.

The higher-end smartphone, X50 Pro, comes in a single 8GB + 256GB priced at Rs 49,990.

Both the smartphones are available on Vivo India E-store, Amazon.in, Flipkart, Paytm Mall, Tata Cliq and major offline stores as well.

Vivo X50 Pro, X50 launch offers



Up to INR 4000 cashback with HDFC Bank & ICICI Bank for both offline and online customers.



V-shield – Exclusive complete mobile protection against all damages for a period of 6 months. Offer can be availed by paying INR 2,990 anytime during 6 months. Offer Valid until July 26 only.



INR 2,000 off on TWS Neo with X50 series. Offer Valid until 26th July only.



1-time Screen replacement starting from July 28.



Lowest Rs 1,458 EMI schemes from Bajaj, HDFC, HDB, IDFC, TVS credit, ICICI bank & Home credit.



Up to INR 3000 additional exchange bonus on “Vivo upgrade & rewards” application.



Up to 65% assured buyback on “Vivo upgrade & rewards” application.



Vodafone Idea Ltd. – Additional 12 Months Extended Warranty and 2GB Data/Day.



The company is offering a bunch of offers on the Vivo X50 series. These are listed below:

Vivo X50 Pro specifications

The main highlight of the Vivo X50 Pro is its camera, particularly the gimbal-style stabilisation. The X50 Pro camera setup on the back has four sensors. There is a primary 48MP f/1.6 Sony IMX 598 sensor with gimbal stabilisation, an 8MP 120-degree ultra-wide lens, a 13MP f/2.48 50mm portrait lens and an 8MP 5x periscope lens setup with up to 60x Hybrid zoom.

The rear camera comes with a whole host of features like Super Clear Night Mode, 3D Stabilisation, Extreme Night Vision, Astro Mode, Super moon mode, Motion AF tracking, apart from the usual portrait and night modes. There is also a 48MP mode and a Pro mode on the X50 Pro.

For selfies, you get a 32MP front camera housed inside the punch-hole cutout of the display.

Vivo X50 Pro features a 6.56-inch Full HD+ curved Ultra-O AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. There is also an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Under the hood, the X50 Pro has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor, paired with 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB/ 256GB UFS 2.1 storage. The smartphone also packs a 4,315 mAh battery with a 33W FlashCharge adapter in the box.

Vivo X50 Pro runs on Android 10-based Funtouch OS 10 and comes in a single Alpha Grey colour option.

Vivo X50 specifications

The X50 sports the same 6.56-inch Full HD+ display with 90Hz but comes with a flat-screen. The AMOLED panel is HDR10+ certified like the Pro model and also features a punch-hole cutout for the 32MP front camera.

Under the hood, the India variant gets a Snapdragon 730 processor, with 8GB RAM and 128GB/ 256GB storage options. The smartphone packs a 4,200 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

The rear camera has the same 48MP Sony IMX598 sensor but misses out on the gimbal-style stabilisation. It instead gets support for Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS). The other three sensors include an 8MP 120-degree ultra-wide lens, a 13MP portrait lens, and a 5MP macro lens.

It comes in two colour options — Glaze Black and Frost Blue.