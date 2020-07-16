Vivo X50 Series launch in India at 12 pm today: Where to watch the live-stream, specifications

Vivo X50 Series is set to make its official debut in India on July 16. The camera-centric smartphone series will launch in India at 12 pm via an online-only event. Vivo X50 Series consists of three smartphones, namely the vanilla X50, the X50 Pro, and the X50 Pro Plus.

Vivo X50 Series launch in India: Where to watch the live-stream

Vivo X50 Series is scheduled to launch on July 16, i.e. today, in India at 12 pm. Due to the pandemic, the company will be hosting the launch of its premium smartphone series via a virtual event. Online viewers can watch the event live on Vivo India’s YouTube and other social media channels.

You can also click the video link below once the launch begins.

Vivo X50 Series specifications

Vivo is likely to bring only two out of the three Vivo X50 Series smartphones in India. We speculate this based on the teasers the company has been uploading on its social media accounts. Among the three, the X50 Pro with its gimbal-like camera stabilisation is confirmed to launch in India. Teasers uploaded so far have been hinting that the X50 Pro will be the top-end offering from Vivo under the X50 series. This also means that the company will launch the standard X50 alongside. Here are the specifications of both, X50 and X50 Pro models launched in China.

Vivo X50 Pro specifications

The highlight of the X50 Series is a gimbal-like stabilisation found on the X50 Pro. There are four camera sensors on the back with a 48MP f/1.6 camera that has this gimbal-style stabilisation. The other three camera sensors include a 120-degree field of view (FoV) 8MP ultra-wide lens, an 8MP f/3.4 periscope lens with up to 60x zoom, and a 13MP portrait lens.

At the front, the X50 Pro sports a 6.56-inch FHD+ OLED curved panel with a 90Hz refresh rate and a tiny punch-hole cutout for the 32MP front camera. Under the hood, there is a Snapdragon 765G chipset with an integrated 5G modem. Vivo X50 Pro also packs a 4,315 mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

In China, Vivo X50 Pro was launched for 4,298 Yuan (roughly Rs 45,900) and 4,698 Yuan (roughly Rs 50,200) for its 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB models.

Vivo X50 specifications

The X50 sports similar specifications to its 'Pro' counterpart with a few differences. The standard X50 has a smaller 4,200 mAh battery, a flat OLED panel, and regular OIS, instead of gimbal stabilisation. Vivo X50 has been launched in China with 8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB storage options. Both the models are priced at Yuan 3,498 (roughly Rs 37,400), and Yuan 3,898 (roughly Rs 41,700).

It is unlikely that Vivo will launch all the storage options of all the X50 series smartphones. We can expect the company to launch the 8GB storage options in India.