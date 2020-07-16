Vivo X50 Series launch in India at 12 pm today: Where to watch the live-stream, specifications

App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol 
/home/moneycontrol/commonstore/commonfiles/headband_data_live.json
Array
(
    [0] => Array
        (
            [title] => Exclusive keynote by MSME Minister Nitin Gadkari at Small Business Virtual Summit with CISCO on 17th July - Register Now
            [lp_url] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/cisco-smb-virtual-summit/?utm_source=moneycontrol&utm_medium=headband&utm_campaign=cisco_smb
            [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                (
                    [category] => Register-webinar
                    [action] => From-Home
                    [label] => Register-webinar
                )

            [start_date] => 2020-07-08 00:00:00
            [start_date_epoch] => 1594146600
            [end_date] => 2020-07-10 16:00:00
            [end_date_epoch] => 1594377000
            [rank] => 1
        )

    [1] => Array
        (
            [title] => LIVE Webinar: RSI - 5 Star Trading Strategy Webinar by Vishal B. Malkan . Watch Now!
            [lp_url] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/ms/malkansviews/?utm_source=Moneycontrol&utm_medium=Headdband
            [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                (
                    [category] => Watchnow-webinar
                    [action] => From-Home
                    [label] => Watchnow-webinar
                )

            [start_date] => 2020-07-10 16:00:00
            [start_date_epoch] => 1594377000
            [end_date] => 2020-07-10 17:00:00
            [end_date_epoch] => 1594380600
            [rank] => 2
        )

    [2] => Array
        (
            [title] => Tune in on 17th July for the Small Business Virtual Summit with Cisco. Register now!
            [lp_url] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/cisco-smb-virtual-summit/?utm_source=moneycontrol&utm_medium=headband&utm_campaign=cisco_smb
            [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                (
                    [category] => Register-webinar
                    [action] => From-Home
                    [label] => Register-webinar
                )

            [start_date] => 2020-07-10 17:00:00
            [start_date_epoch] => 1594380600
            [end_date] => 2020-07-17 11:00:00
            [end_date_epoch] => 1594963800
            [rank] => 3
        )

    [3] => Array
        (
            [title] => Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Use Coupon: PRO365.
            [lp_url] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/promos/pro.php
            [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                (
                    [category] => PRO365
                    [action] => From-Home
                    [label] => Ribbon
                )

            [start_date] => 2020-07-17 11:00:00
            [start_date_epoch] => 1594963800
            [end_date] => 2020-07-31 23:00:00
            [end_date_epoch] => 1596216600
            [rank] => 4
        )

)
Array
(
    [count] => 1
    [data] => Array
        (
            [0] => Array
                (
                    [title] => Tune in on 17th July for the Small Business Virtual Summit with Cisco. Register now!
                    [link] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/cisco-smb-virtual-summit/?utm_source=moneycontrol&utm_medium=headband&utm_campaign=cisco_smb
                    [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                        (
                            [category] => Top Band
                            [action] => Virtual Summit
                            [label] => From-Home
                        )

                )

        )

)
Tune in on 17th July for the Small Business Virtual Summit with Cisco. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jul 16, 2020 08:34 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Vivo X50 Series launch in India at 12 pm today: Where to watch the live-stream, specifications

Vivo is likely to bring only two out of the three Vivo X50 Series smartphones in India.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Vivo X50 Series is set to make its official debut in India on July 16. The camera-centric smartphone series will launch in India at 12 pm via an online-only event. Vivo X50 Series consists of three smartphones, namely the vanilla X50, the X50 Pro, and the X50 Pro Plus.

Vivo X50 Series launch in India: Where to watch the live-stream

Vivo X50 Series is scheduled to launch on July 16, i.e. today, in India at 12 pm. Due to the pandemic, the company will be hosting the launch of its premium smartphone series via a virtual event. Online viewers can watch the event live on Vivo India’s YouTube and other social media channels.

Close

You can also click the video link below once the launch begins.

related news

Vivo X50 Series specifications

Vivo is likely to bring only two out of the three Vivo X50 Series smartphones in India. We speculate this based on the teasers the company has been uploading on its social media accounts. Among the three, the X50 Pro with its gimbal-like camera stabilisation is confirmed to launch in India. Teasers uploaded so far have been hinting that the X50 Pro will be the top-end offering from Vivo under the X50 series. This also means that the company will launch the standard X50 alongside. Here are the specifications of both, X50 and X50 Pro models launched in China.

Vivo X50 Pro specifications 

The highlight of the X50 Series is a gimbal-like stabilisation found on the X50 Pro. There are four camera sensors on the back with a 48MP f/1.6 camera that has this gimbal-style stabilisation. The other three camera sensors include a 120-degree field of view (FoV) 8MP ultra-wide lens, an 8MP f/3.4 periscope lens with up to 60x zoom, and a 13MP portrait lens. 

At the front, the X50 Pro sports a 6.56-inch FHD+ OLED curved panel with a 90Hz refresh rate and a tiny punch-hole cutout for the 32MP front camera. Under the hood, there is a Snapdragon 765G chipset with an integrated 5G modem. Vivo X50 Pro also packs a 4,315 mAh battery with 33W fast charging. 

In China, Vivo X50 Pro was launched for 4,298 Yuan (roughly Rs 45,900) and 4,698 Yuan (roughly Rs 50,200) for its 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB models.

Vivo X50 specifications 

The X50 sports similar specifications to its 'Pro' counterpart with a few differences. The standard X50 has a smaller 4,200 mAh battery, a flat OLED panel, and regular OIS, instead of gimbal stabilisation. Vivo X50 has been launched in China with 8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB storage options.  Both the models are priced at Yuan 3,498 (roughly Rs 37,400), and Yuan 3,898 (roughly Rs 41,700).

It is unlikely that Vivo will launch all the storage options of all the X50 series smartphones. We can expect the company to launch the 8GB storage options in India.
First Published on Jul 16, 2020 08:34 am

tags #smartphones #Vivo

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.