Vivo X50 Pro with gimbal-like camera to launch in July alongside X50 Pro Plus, X50 in India

Vivo X50 Pro, which made headlines for its gimbal-like optical image stabilisation camera, is reportedly making its global debut in July. The smartphone was launched in China under the Vivo X50 series alongside the X50 and the X50 Pro Plus.

The three Vivo X50 Series smartphones are said to debut in July in select Asian markets, claims Playful Droid. The report claims that the X50 series will launch in India, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Indonesia.

The exact launch date of the Vivo X50 Series remains unknown.

Vivo X50 Pro specifications

The X50 Pro sits between the vanilla Vivo X50 and X50 Pro Plus. The Vivo X50 Pro's main 48MP f/1.6 camera features gimbal-style stabilisation that promises to deliver advanced stabilisation unseen on any other smartphone. The other three camera sensors include a 120-degree field of view (FoV) 8MP ultra-wide lens, an 8MP f/3.4 periscope lens, and a 13MP portrait lens.

At the front, the X50 Pro sports a 6.56-inch FHD+ OLED curved panel with a 90Hz refresh rate and a tiny punch-hole cutout for the 32MP front camera. Under the hood, there is a Snapdragon 765G chipset with an integrated 5G modem. Vivo X50 Pro also packs a 4,315 mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

In China, Vivo X50 Pro was launched for 4,298 Yuan (roughly Rs 45,900) and 4,698 Yuan (roughly Rs 50,200) for its 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB models.

Vivo X50 Pro Plus specifications

The Vivo X50 Pro Plus is the only flagship in the lineup, powered by a Snapdragon 865 chipset with the X55 5G modem. The phone packs a 4,315 mAh battery with 44W fast charging support. The X50 Pro Plus sports a 6.56-inch FHD+ OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen features noticeable curvature on the edges with an under-display fingerprint reader. Like the X50 Pro, the Plus model also features a 32MP punch-hole camera.

On the back, the X50 Pro Plus gets a quad-camera setup. The Vivo X50 Pro+ is the first smartphone to feature Samsung's new 50-megapixel ISOCELL GN1 1/1.3" sensor. The other three sensors include an 8MP periscope camera with support for 5x optical zoom and 60x ‘Hyper Zoom’, an 8MP ultra-wide snapper, and a 13MP standard portrait shooter.

Vivo X50 Pro Plus has been launched in China for 4,998 Yuan (roughly Rs 53,400), 5,498 Yuan (roughly Rs 58,800) and 5,998 Yuan (roughly Rs 64,000) for its 8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB and 12GB+256GB models.

Vivo X50 specifications

The Vivo X50 sports similar specifications to its 'Pro' counterpart with a few differences. The standard X50 has a smaller 4,200 mAh battery, a flat OLED panel, and regular OIS, instead of gimbal stabilisation.

Vivo X50 has been launched in China with 8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB storage options. Both the models are priced at Yuan 3,498 (roughly Rs 37,400), and Yuan 3,898 (roughly Rs 41,700).

It is unlikely that Vivo will launch all the storage options of all the X50 series smartphones. We can expect the company to launch the 8GB storage options in India.