Vivo X50 and X50 Pro global launch will reportedly take place on July 16 or 17

Vivo is gearing up to launch the X50 series this month. The Vivo X50 series was first unveiled in China in June and is already on shelves in the country but is yet to receive a global release. However, the X50 trio could be on its way to India very soon, although there is no specific date.

Now, a new report by Playfuldroid suggests that the Vivo X50 series could receive a global launch sooner than later. To be precise, the vanilla Vivo X50 and X50 Pro will make it to global markets on July 16 or July 17, which means that the top-end Vivo X50 Pro+ will only be available in select markets.

However, the report also suggests that India is on track to see all three versions of the X50 series, including the X50 Pro+. There is a possibility that the Vivo X50 Pro Plus will come to global markets at a later date, but we will have to wait and see.

Vivo X50 Pro+ Specifications

The X50 Pro+ is the only flagship in the lineup and is powered by a Snapdragon 865 chipset. The phone packs a 4,315 mAh battery with 44W fast charging support. The X50 Pro+ opts for a 6.56-inch FHD+ OLED curved screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The X50 Pro+ features Samsung's new 50 MP ISOCELL GN1 1/1.3" sensor. The other three sensors include a 13 MP telephoto shooter, an 8 MP periscope snapper, and an 8 MP ultrawide camera.

Vivo X50 Pro Specifications

The Vivo X50 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 765G chipset. The phone sports a 6.56-inch FHD+ OLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate and noticeable screen curvature. It is equipped with a 4,315 mAh battery and 33W fast charging support. The X50 Pro packs a 48-megapixel Sony IMX598 sensor with an f/1.6 aperture. The other three cameras are nearly identical to the X50 Pro+. The Vivo X50 Pro is the only one of the three phones to offer the infamous gimbal stabilisation the company has been touting on the X50 series.

Vivo X50 Specifications

The specs on the vanilla X50 is the same as its "Pro" counterpart with a slightly smaller (4,200 mAh) battery and a flat OLED screen. Additionally, the Vivo X50 loses out on gimbal stabilisation for regular OIS. The Vivo X50 trio opts for a 32 MP selfie camera shooter.