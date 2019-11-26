Vivo X30 5G teaser reveals back panel and 60x zoom capability

Vivo is expected to launch the X30 5G handset sometime in December this year. However, the Chinese smartphone maker has already revealed details of its latest 5G handset before it can be released.

Vivo recently revealed a couple of teaser videos of some of the details about the X30’s rear camera setup. The first video displays the frame of a camera, which reveals a 16mm to 135mm focal length as well as variable aperture between f/1.8 to f/3.0. The first teaser also reveals the Vivo X30 will focus on camera performance, particularly, getting up close and personal to subjects. The company calls the telephoto lens “Super Telephoto”.

The second teaser details the zoom capabilities of the Vivo X30 5G, confirming up to 60x zoom. This means that the device will likely adopt a periscope-style camera similar to that on the Huawei P30 Pro and Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition, the former delivering 50x digital zoom and the latter offering 60x digital zoom, respectively.

And, while Vivo hasn’t confirmed if the 60x zoom will be hybrid or digital, we’d wager it will offer a 60x digital zoom. The first teaser also details the back of the phone, which points to a quad-camera setup with a glossy finish.

In a previous press conference, Vivo confirmed that the X30 5G would be powered by Samsung’s Exynos 980 chipset that has an integrated 5G modem. Unlike Qualcomm’s 5G chipset, which features a dedicated 5G modem, the Exynos 980’s built-in modem will allow more space for other components.