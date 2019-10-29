Vivo X30 5G phone powered by Samsung's Exynos 980 SoC arriving in December

Vivo is gearing up to add another smartphone to its 5G portfolio. The Vivo X30 5G will join the ranks of the iQoo Pro 5G and Nex 3 5G as the company’s third 5G handset.

The Vivo X30 will reportedly run on the 5G-enabled Exynos 980 chipset, and it will be the first smartphone in the company’s portfolio to run on Samsung’s Exynos mobile platform. A partnership between the two brands was announced by a company executive at a press conference last month.

Considering Samsung’s Exynos 980 is a 5G-ready chip with an integrated 5G modem, we’re unlikely to see a 4G X30 variant. The Vivo X30 5G may also be available in certain regions, given 5G’s limited rollout across the world. Nevertheless, the device seems primed and ready for launch in December.

The 5G Exynos chip from Samsung utilises two high-performance CPU Cortex-A77 cores at 2.2 GHz for executing intensive tasks, and six efficiency Cortex-A55 cores for handling general background tasks to offer better battery consumption.

The X30 5G will also offer a premium smartphone experience, joining Vivo’s 2019 line up of flagship smartphones. The successor to the Vivo X27 will reportedly feature a Waterfall Super AMOLED display, similar to what we saw on the Vivo Nex 3. The device is likely to get a screen without any bezels and a pop-up selfie camera module. Images of the device posted on Weibo hinted to a triple rear camera setup on the back and an in-display fingerprint sensor.