App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Oct 29, 2019 04:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Vivo X30 5G phone powered by Samsung's Exynos 980 SoC arriving in December

However, some reports claim the device will debut as early as November.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Vivo is gearing up to add another smartphone to its 5G portfolio. The Vivo X30 5G will join the ranks of the iQoo Pro 5G and Nex 3 5G as the company’s third 5G handset.

The Vivo X30 will reportedly run on the 5G-enabled Exynos 980 chipset, and it will be the first smartphone in the company’s portfolio to run on Samsung’s Exynos mobile platform. A partnership between the two brands was announced by a company executive at a press conference last month.

Considering Samsung’s Exynos 980 is a 5G-ready chip with an integrated 5G modem, we’re unlikely to see a 4G X30 variant. The Vivo X30 5G may also be available in certain regions, given 5G’s limited rollout across the world. Nevertheless, the device seems primed and ready for launch in December.

Close

The 5G Exynos chip from Samsung utilises two high-performance CPU Cortex-A77 cores at 2.2 GHz for executing intensive tasks, and six efficiency Cortex-A55 cores for handling general background tasks to offer better battery consumption.

related news

The X30 5G will also offer a premium smartphone experience, joining Vivo’s 2019 line up of flagship smartphones. The successor to the Vivo X27 will reportedly feature a Waterfall Super AMOLED display, similar to what we saw on the Vivo Nex 3. The device is likely to get a screen without any bezels and a pop-up selfie camera module. Images of the device posted on Weibo hinted to a triple rear camera setup on the back and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

However, a recent report by CNMO claims that the Vivo X30 5G will launch as early as November 7th during a media communication session hosted by Samsung and Vivo.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 29, 2019 04:41 pm

tags #5G #smartphones #Vivo

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.