Last Updated : Dec 13, 2019 11:07 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Vivo X30 5G could sport a 64-megapixel quad-camera setup

The X30 5G could also get a 32-megapixel dedicated portrait camera.

Carlsen Martin

Vivo’s upcoming X30 5G smartphone will launch in China on December 16. The phone is the first to arrive with Samsung’s Exynos 980 SoC, which is equipped with an integrated 5G modem. Vivo has already dropped teasers, detailing the front and back of the phone, including camera setup.

The X30 5G will likely be a camera-centric smartphone, considering the Chinese smartphone maker has been consistently dropping hints about camera performance and capabilities. While we already know the X30 5G will rock a quad-camera setup, several reports claim that the setup will be supported by a 64-megapixel primary shooter.

The X30 5G could also get a 32-megapixel dedicated portrait camera, which could replicate portrait shots taken on professional cameras with 50mm lenses. The other two sensors will likely include an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a periscopic lens with a 13-megapixel sensor

Close

As advertised, the Vivo X30 will have a dedicated portrait camera that could replicate the result of professional shots with a 50 mm lens, and the phone will do it with a 32 MP snapper. Vivo has also confirmed the X30 will offer 60x digital zoom courtesy of the "super-telephoto" periscope camera with a possible 13-megapixel sensor. The last camera on the phone is likely to be an 8-megapixel ultrawide.

related news

Vivo will also offer electronic image stabilisation (EIS) and optical image stabilisation (OIS) on the X30. However, which camera module will incorporate the technologies is still unclear. Vivo has also confirmed that the X30 5G will sport a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera. The Vivo X30 5G is shaping up to be a smartphone built for photography. While several details of the phone have yet to be revealed, we expect the company to release more details about the device in the days building up to the launch.

First Published on Dec 13, 2019 11:07 am

tags #5G #smartphones #Vivo

