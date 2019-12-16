Vivo X30 5G and X30 Pro to launch today - everything we know so far

Vivo is going to launch the X30 and the X30 Pro today in China. The company has confirmed a set of specifications and features that the Vivo X30 series would carry. Vivo X30 is the first smartphone to get powered by Samsung’s Exynos 980 SoC that comes integrated with a 5G modem.

Another feature of the Vivo X30 5G, that the company has been promoting aggressively, is its camera capabilities. The smartphone would have a periscope lens setup and would support up to 60x digital zoom, which Vivo calls ‘Super Zoom’. The optical and hybrid telephoto capabilities are currently unknown.

Alleged images of the X30 Pro on Weibo show a quad-camera setup on the back with three sensors stacked vertically. The primary camera is said to feature a 64MP shooter, with an 8MP ultra-wide lens. The other two cameras would pack a 32MP portrait lens and a 13MP telephoto lens.

The display will have a punch-hole on the top-right corner and is rumoured to house a 32MP sensor.