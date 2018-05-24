Vivo X21, featuring in-display fingerprint sensor, set for India launch on May 29; to be available exclusively on Flipkart

Vivo is all set to launch its X21 phone in India on May 29. The company has started sending out media invites for the event, scheduled to take place in New Delhi. The smartphone will be available in India exclusively on Flipkart.

Post launch, Vivo X21 will be only the second phone from the company’s stable to sport an in-display fingerprint sensor. Though the company is yet to reveal any information, it is pretty evident from its tweets which says, “#UnlockTomorrow with X. A revolution is #ComingSoon”.

The phone was launched earlier in China this year in 64GB and 128GB storage variants and was priced at CNY 2,898 (approx Rs. 29,900) and CNY 3,198 (roughly Rs. 33,000) respectively. The phone is expected to be similarly priced in India as well.

On the specifications front, the phone has a dimension 154.5mm x 74.8mm x 7.4mm and weighs 156.2 grams. The phone runs on Funtouch OS 4.0 which is based on Android 8.1 (Oreo). The thin-bezeled notch-display phone has a 6.28 inch Super AMOLED touchscreen with an aspect ratio of 85.2 percent.

Powering the device is an octa-core Snapdragon 660 chipset supported by a 6GB RAM. The phone comes in two storage options - 64GB and 128GB. It supports memory expansion by upto 256GB. However, the memory card will take up SIM 2 slot.

On the camera front, the phone features 12MP+5MP dual-rear camera setup with aperture rates of f/1.8 and f/2.4 respectively. The phone has features such as dual pixel PDAF, LED flash, phase detection, autofocus among others. It has a 12MP camera with an aperture rate of f/2.0 which is capable of capturing 1080p.

On the connectivity front, the phone sports dual band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, proximity sensor, etc. The phone has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and comes packed with a 3,200 mAh battery which supports fast battery charging. The phone will come in Black, Auroro White and Ruby Red colours.