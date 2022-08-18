Vivo X Fold S foldable smartphone rumoured to arrive next month

Vivo is gearing up to launch a new foldable smartphone next month. The company is reportedly planning three new smartphone launches in the near future. The launch of the upcoming foldable Vivo phone comes on the heels of the Xiaomi Mix Fold 2, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, and Huawei Mate X2s.

According to reliable Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station, Vivo’s new foldable phone will arrive sometime in September. The phone is expected to be called the Vivo X Fold S. The upcoming Vivo foldable smartphone will be the second for the company. Earlier this year, the company launched the Vivo X Fold.

Vivo sub-brand iQOO is also expected to drop in China before the arrival of the Vivo X Fold. The iQOO Neo 7 arrives hot on the heels of the Neo 6. The new iQOO Neo smartphone is also expected to use the MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC, which offers performance on-par or slightly below the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.

The Vivo X90 series is also expected to drop in China late this year or early next year. But here’s a brief look at the Vivo X Fold’s specifications.

Vivo X Fold Specs

The X Fold is the company's first foray into the realm of foldable devices. When fully unfolded, it features an 8-inch AMOLED display that has 2K resolution and offers a 120Hz refresh rate. Vivo says it's the first phone that comes with a 3D ultrasonic dual-screen fingerprint sensor. On the outside of the phone is an almost 7-inch display with a front-facing camera that is separate from the main display, which has a 16-megapixel front-facing camera.

At the back of the phone is a quad-camera module with a primary 50-megapixel sensor, a secondary 48-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, 12-megapixel portrait camera and an 8-megapixel periscope lens that has support for 5X optical zoom. The X Fold will run on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. The phone will run Vivo's OriginOS Ocean based on Android 11. The X Fold has a 4600mAh battery with support for 66W fast charging and 50W wireless charging.