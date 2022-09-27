Vivo X Fold+ launched with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, two 120Hz AMOLED Displays, 50 MP Quad Cameras

Vivo has officially launched a new foldable smartphone in China. The Vivo X Fold+ is a successor to the company’s first foldable smartphone, the Vivo X Fold, which was unveiled earlier this year.

Vivo X Fold+ Price

The Vivo X Fold+ price is set at CNY 9,999 (Roughly Rs 1,13,700) for the 12GB/256GB model. Vivo’s newest foldable handset is also available in a 12GB/512GB memory option that will set you back CNY 10,999 (Roughly Rs 1,25,050).

The Vivo X Fold+ is available in Black, Blue, and Red colours and will go on sale in China from September 29. However, there is no word on international availability of the X Fold+ outside the country.

Vivo X Fold+ Specifications

The Vivo X Fold+ is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The phone packs a 4,730 mAh battery and comes with 80W fast charging support and 50W fast wireless charging support. The foldable handset runs Android 12-based OriginOS Ocean.

The Vivo X Fold+ sports an 8.03-inch AMOLED display with a 2K+ (1,916 x 2,160 pixels) when unfolded. When folded, the cover AMOLED screen measures 6.53 inches with an FHD+ (1,080 x 2,520 pixels) resolution. There’s an ultrasonic fingerprint reader on both displays, while they also opt for a 120Hz refresh rate, although the primary screen has uses an LTPO panel capable of scaling between 1Hz to 120Hz.

The 8 inch screen is also protected by a layer of Ultra Thin Glass (UTG). The cover display, on the other hand, boasts a nice 21:9 aspect ratio. The Vivo X Fold+ weighs around 311 grams and measures 14.91mm thick when folded and 7.40mm thick when unfolded. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, and more.

In optics, the Vivo X Fold Plus gets a quad-camera setup on the back that has been developed in collaboration with Zeiss. The foldable smartphone has a 50 MP primary Samsung GN5 sensor, a 48 MP ultrawide unit, a 12 MP portrait lens, and an 8 MP periscope lens that is capable of 60x digital zoom. Both the main and periscope cameras come with OIS. Lastly, there’s a 16 MP selfie camera on the cover display. You also get a camera on the internal screen when it is unfolded.