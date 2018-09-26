Vivo V9 Pro with notch display, dual-rear cam, Snapdragon 660 launched in India: Price, specs, offers

Vivo has launched the Vivo V9 Pro expanding its portfolio of V series smartphones in India. The phone will be available on Amazon India and Vivo’s official website for Rs 19,990.

Launched earlier in Indonesia, V9 Pro is an updated version of Vivo V9 and sports a display notch, Snapdragon 660 processor and a dual-camera setup at the rear.

Amazon India will be offering the phone at a discounted price of Rs. 17,990 during the Great India Festival.

Available in black colour, the device offers a perfect balance between performance along with entertainment. At its price range, it will compete with goliaths such as Huawei P20 Lite, the mighty Xiaomi Mi Max 2, Samsung Galaxy J8, Nokia 6.1 Plus etc.

Talking about the specifications, Vivo V9 Pro sports a tall 6.3-inch FullView Display 2.0 with a resolution of 1080x2280p and an aspect ratio of 19:9. The dual SIM phone has a substantially high screen-to-body ratio of 90 percent. Dimension wise, it measures 154.81mm x 75.03mm x 7.89mm and weighs 150 grams.

On the performance front, the device is powered by Snapdragon 660 AIE SoC which is supported by 6GB RAM along with an Adreno 512 GPU to munch through graphics-intensive tasks. The device comes with 64GB inbuilt memory which is expandable up to 256GB via a dedicated microSD slot. The phone runs on Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box with Vivo’s proprietary skin Funtouch OS 4.0 loaded on top.

For photography and such the phone sports a dual-rear camera setup with 13MP + 2MP sensors. With an aperture rate of f/2.2 the sensor will be assisted by an LED flash for low-light photography.

The front houses a massive 16MP camera with an aperture rate of f/2.0. Additionally, the AI-enabled smartphone comes with features such as AI selfie lighting, AI face beauty.

Powered by a large 3,260mAh non-removable battery it has connectivity options which include 4G VoLTE compatibility, support for both 2.4GHz as well as 5GHz Wi-Fi bands, Blueooth 4.2, OTG support, micro-USB port for connecting to computers and laptops, GPS, A-GPS along with the traditional 3.5mm headphone jack, a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.