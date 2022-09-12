Vivo V25 with colour changing back, 50 MP selfie camera launching in India on September 15

Vivo is gearing up to launch a new smartphone in its V series in India. The Vivo V25 launch in India has been officially teased on e-commerce website Flipkart.

Vivo has provided an official launch date for the vanilla V25 5G in India, it will be part of Flipkart’s upcoming Big Billion Days sale, which kicks off on September 13. However, the phone will debut two days later on September 15 at 12:00 noon. The launch of the Vivo V25 comes less than a month after the company unveiled the Vivo V25 Pro in the country.

The Vivo V25 5G will come in two colours – a shade of blue and black – and will sport a Fluorite AG Glass back panel. The phone will also feature the colour changing back panel, first spotted on the Vivo V23 Pro (Review). Vivo has also noted that the vanilla model of the V25 will feature 8GB of RAM and up to 8GB of Extended RAM.

Vivo has also teased the phone’s 50 MP selfie camera with Eye Autofocus. Considering pricing of the ‘Pro’ model, the Vivo V25 5G price in India should fall in the sub-30K segment. The phone will have a triple-camera setup on the back with a 64 MP primary sensor that supports OIS.

According to a report by MySmartPrice, the vanilla Vivo V25 will sport a 6.44-inch FHD+ OLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. The handset will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC. It is expected to pack a 4,500 mAh battery with 44W fast-charging support.

For optics, the Vivo V25 could get a 64 MP primary sensor paired with an 8 MP ultrawide unit and a 2 MP macro shooter. The handset will run Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12. The phone is also expected to come with an in-display fingerprint reader.