Vivo V25 to launch in August, Vivo V25 Pro to follow later

(Image Courtesy: Vivo)

Vivo might host an event in August to launch the Vivo V25 smartphone in India. Though no official confirmation has come from Vivo, the phone might launch on August 17 or August 18 of this year.

The information was shared by India Today, whose sources told them that the launch date was still not set in stone, and could change depending on COVID-19 restrictions, and supply chain issues.

Following the launch of Vivo V25, the company will launch the Vivo V25 Pro in the following weeks. Vivo also has plans for a special variant of the both phones, that will be exclusive to India.

The timeline for the special edition phones is not known yet, but sources tell the publication that the launch may happen in September. Besides this, Vivo might launch the Vivo V25e in India as well, which will be a budget, entry-level device.

According to various rumors online, the Vivo V25 will feature a 6.62-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. On the back of the phone, will be a triple camera module with a primary 50-megapixel camera, 12-megapixel ultra wide shooter, and a paltry 2-megapixel portrait camera sensor.

It will run on a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC or Qualcomm's Snapdragon 778G SoC, and will be powered by a 4,500mAh battery, with 44W or 66W fast charging support.

The Pro variant of the phone will feature a 6.56-inch full HD+, curved AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It will have a MediaTek SoC (Dimensity 8100), and be powered by a 4,500mAh battery with 80W fast charging support.

The V25 series will apparently start at below Rs 40,000 in India.